Lifestyle

Stars shine at Met Gala, fashion’s biggest night

This year's fashion event raised $41M (KSh. 5.29B) up from $31M (KSh.4B) in 2025.

AFP
By AFP
6 Min Read
Beyonce by John Shearer/Wireimage

The brightest stars in Hollywood, music, sports and style, led by Beyoncé, Madonna and Nicole Kidman, hit the red carpet Monday for the Met Gala, the Manhattan charity ball that doubles as fashion’s biggest night.

Madonna by Theo Wargo /Getty Images

The A-listers were asked to dress for the theme “Fashion is Art,” which dovetails with the exhibit “Costume Art” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute.

And while not everyone followed the guidelines to the letter, the gala, traditionally held on the first Monday in May, certainly delivered as one of the world’s top red carpets, with blinding star power.

Beyoncé, one of the event’s co-chairs, making her first appearance in a decade, was one of the last to arrive, but she did not disappoint, stunning the crowd in a bejewelled skeleton gown topped with a dramatic feather coat and a headpiece.

Jay-Z, Beyonce and their first born Blue Ivy Carter

Her rap mogul husband, Jay-Z, in a tuxedo with tails, and daughter Blue Ivy Carter, in a white strapless gown and sparkling heels, joined her.

Venus Williams by Evans Agostini/AP

Earlier, the singer’s fellow co-chairs, tennis legend Venus Williams and Oscar-winning actress Nicole Kidman, kicked off the proceedings.

Shein set to file for £50bn UK flotation – reports
Explaining the #TukoKadi trend: Reframing civic duty
Tanzania to host Miss World 2027
Fast-fashion firms Shein and Temu face calls for US investigation

Kidman stunned in a shimmering red long-sleeved Chanel column dress with wide feather cuffs, while Williams glistened in a black crystal Swarovski gown with an elaborate neck plate.

Nicole Kidman by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

From there, the stars kept on coming. Rock royalty Madonna, Cher and Stevie Nicks joined music’s new generation of stars in Sabrina Carpenter, Doja Cat and Tyla.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were hours late, as per usual, making a grand entrance.

Rihanna and A$ap Rocy by Mike Coppola/Getty

Bad Bunny, who is having a blockbuster 2026 with major Grammy wins and the Super Bowl halftime show under his belt, wore prosthetics and a white wig to explore how he would look as an old man, according to Vogue.

Rapper Doja Cat, one of several members of a gala “host committee,” wore a draped latex Saint Laurent gown with a demure neckline, but slit up to her waist.

Donatella Versace, Tom Ford, Stella McCartney, Anthony Vaccarello and Haider Ackermann were among the many fashion designers on hand for the evening.

Eileen Gu’s dress had an in-built bubble maker/Getty

Olympic gold medalists Alysa Liu and Eileen Gu, whose dress had a built-in bubble maker, led a strong contingent of athletes to the red carpet, along with NFL superstar Russell Wilson and several men’s and women’s basketball stars.

And actress Blake Lively made a surprise appearance at the gala, just hours after she settled a major court case over her film “It Ends with Us” with her co-star and director Justin Baldoni.

Blake Lively by John Shearer/Wireimage

Of course, the entire evening is overseen by Vogue’s global editorial director Anna Wintour, the ultimate tastemaker in US fashion who has helmed the event for 30 years.

The gala is a fundraiser for the Met’s Costume Institute, and this year has raised a record $42 million (after $31 million in 2025), the museum’s CEO Max Hollein told reporters early Monday.

This year’s exhibit juxtaposes elegant fashion looks with paintings and sculpture: think a Saint Laurent design next to Van Gogh’s “Irises”, or a John Galliano gown for Maison Margiela paired with an antique statue.

“When I think about the show, if there’s one word to describe it, I suppose it would be equitability or equivalency, equivalency between artworks,” the Costume Institute’s curator Andrew Bolton told AFP.

“So there’s no hierarchy between sculpture, painting, fashion, photography and no hierarchy between bodies, between the classical body or the disabled body.”

Genuinely Care

Lauren Bezos by Mike Coppola/Getty

This year’s function has drawn some controversy after Amazon boss Jeff Bezos and his wife, Lauren Sanchez Bezos, were announced as the lead sponsors and honorary co-chairs of the gala, with some activists opposing the billionaire couple’s involvement.

But Wintour said Monday that the couple had “shown with this event that they genuinely, genuinely care about giving back.”

The “Costume Art” exhibit, which opens on May 10 at the venerable museum in Manhattan, will seek to explore the “dressed body” in artworks across the centuries.

Miss Tanzania pulls out of Miss World 2025 pageant
Nairobi gets first Vignette Collection Hotel in Africa
Malindi to host women-only ‘Dera and Dance’ weekend
Billionaire Fashion Brunch celebrates African designers in seventh edition
Taste report shows Kenyans are turning to more complex flavours
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni agree to end lengthy legal battle
Next Article Lynne The Brand talks about being ready for opportunities as she begins new job
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Lynne The Brand talks about being ready for opportunities as she begins new job
Human Interest Lifestyle
Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni agree to end lengthy legal battle
Entertainment Film
SOUTH AFRICA
Kenya issues safety advisory for citizens in South Africa over ongoing protests
Africa International News
Kenya, Tanzania sign eight agreements to deepen ties, boost trade
Local News More

You May also Like

Entertainment

Fashion: Prada to buy Versace for 1.38 bn dollars

BusinessInternational Business

Gucci sales to fall by 20% due to Asia slowdown

CultureEntertainment

Bien attends NBA All-Star as NBA Africa expands cultural reach

Entertainment

Rihanna reveals third pregnancy at Met Gala

Show More