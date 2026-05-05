Lynne The Brand talks about being ready for opportunities as she begins new job

Public relations publicist and digital marketer Lynne has spent years shaping some of Kenya’s biggest entertainment moments from behind the scenes. Now, Lynne, popularly referred to as Lynne The Brand, is stepping into the spotlight herself, and the continent is paying attention.

The Nairobi-based publicist and media personality landed a weekly role on SABC’s Channel Africa 1, one of South Africa’s leading broadcasters, joining the lifestyle show ‘Out & About’ as an International Contributor and PR Expert.

Her dedicated segment, titled ‘Soft Life’, airs every Sunday at 12:20 PM EAT alongside co-host Palesa Tau, reaching audiences across Africa with weekly insights on public relations, branding, and modern lifestyle.

The opportunity, she says, came from doing the work and being visible about it.

“Apparently, they’ve been looking for an international contributor for a while. They came across my profile through Brian and Natasha, the team at Icons of Africa Awards and they loved everything about what I do,” she says.

On the show, she will unpack soft life in a way that goes beyond the buzzword.

“This is a show that’s bringing together Kenya and SA to celebrate self-care, elegance, intentional living and the true meaning of living well,” she adds.

On what soft life actually means, Lynne is clear.

“I think people misunderstand soft life a lot. It’s not about doing nothing or avoiding hard work. For me, it’s about alignment, getting to a place where you’re not forcing things, rather you are moving with clarity, with intention, and your work is opening doors for you,” she says.

The SABC appointment comes alongside her recognition at the Icons of Africa Awards, scheduled for May 30th in Sandton, Johannesburg, a continental platform celebrating African excellence that draws government leaders, diplomats and cultural figures from over 15 African countries.

Her path to this point has been built on a consistent track record of delivering for some of the most demanding events on the Kenyan entertainment calendar.

She has handled communications for Chris Martin Live in Kenya, Asake Live in Kenya, Summertides Festival and South Africa’s Ciza Live in Kenya, among others.

That experience working with international acts, she says, raised her standards in ways that now feel like preparation.

“It forces you to think bigger than just your immediate environment. So stepping into a global space now doesn’t feel very foreign; it actually feels like a natural progression.”

She is also thinking about what the platform means for others.

“I really want to use this platform to spotlight more Kenyan talent and create more connections for people in the creative space internationally,” she says.