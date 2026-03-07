OPINIONS

Is Kalonzo Musyoka’s grip on Ukambani weakening?

Muraya Kamunde
By Muraya Kamunde
3 Min Read
National Liberal Party (NLP) Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli
National Liberal Party (NLP) Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka is facing growing pressure in Ukambani as influential figures and grassroots leaders increasingly shift their loyalties. 

Recent moves by county leaders and emerging parties have exposed cracks in his traditional support base, raising questions about his ability to consolidate the community ahead of the 2027 elections.

A few days ago, Kibwezi West MP Mwengi Mutuse led Maendeleo Chap Chap leaders and other community leaders to the State House for a meeting with President William Ruto.

Soon after, Speaker Kevin Kinengo of the Kitui County Assembly, a member of Kalonzo’s party, mobilized a majority of MCAs, many aligned to Wiper, for a similar visit.

These developments have underscored the growing appeal of alternative voices in Ukambani politics.

Transformative power of addressing mental health in countering violent extremism
Kenya’s pivot to proactive disaster management
At the 19th Asian Games in Hangzhou, esports reach a milestone
Opposition headache: Ruto Unassailable in the battle for 2027

At the other end of this shift is Dr. Augustus Muli, Party Leader of the National Liberation Party (NLP). Dr. Muli has positioned NLP as a rising force in Ukambani.

The party has steadily gained ground by defending and fighting for its rights through the courts, embedding itself in county assemblies, and mobilizing at the grassroots level with what Dr. Muli describes as an “onslaught on unproductive leadership .” NLP now boasts more than half a million registered members across the larger Ukambani region, a figure that underscores its growing organizational strength. Its influence is further reinforced by the backing of the Anzauni clan, one of the largest and most influential clans in Ukambani, giving the party deep cultural and community roots.

Political Heavyweights in Ukambani such as Charity Ngilu, Alfred Mutua, Johnstone Muthama, Senator David Musila, Jonathan Mueke, Mwengi Mutuse, Charles Nguna, Nimrod Mbai, and Penina Malonza have all joined the growing list of those who are resisting monopolization of politics in the region and most of them are now supporting President William Ruto.

Analysts argue that while the President has intensified efforts to woo Ukambani leaders, Kalonzo has instead issued threats and intimidation to those engaging with State House. This approach has alienated potential allies, leaving him increasingly isolated as figures like Dr. Muli and NLP consolidate influence.

Political observers say Kalonzo’s presidential ambitions will remain fragile unless he reaches out to these Ukambani leaders and rebuilds consensus with emerging political entities.

With these growing realities, the big question is whether Kalonzo will swallow his pride and embrace and forge new alliances and friendships in his home ground or continue to walk alone while his rivals gain ground.

Sankalp Summit – Pioneering Sustainable Energy Solutions in Africa
China publishes roadmap towards peace between Israel and Palestine
How AI is changing homework for good
On China relations, the United Kingdom should keep the promise
What women should know about land ownership after tying the knot
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya reports temporary disruption in Rotavirus vaccine supply
Next Article Kenya Kwanza, ODM MPs to hold joint PG meeting to review 10-point agenda
- Advertisement -
Latest News
Congratulatory messages pour in for Monica Juma after appointment to top UN role
Local News NEWS
China’s Two Sessions: How the super-large market opening boosts ‘Made in Kenya’
OPINIONS
Kigali to host CAVB men’s club championship next month
Sports VolleyBall
Russian strike on Kharkiv apartment block kills seven
International News

You May also Like

OPINIONS

The Unwavering Sentinel: Why Kenya’s Chief of Defence Forces stands on solid constitutional ground

Local NewsNEWS

As the World meets to discuss our common future, Kenya’s voice counts

OPINIONS

Coal, oil, and gas are fueling the cost-of-living crisis

OPINIONS

What Kenya Is Teaching the World About Families Reading Together

Show More