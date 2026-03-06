County NewsNEWS

Kenya reports temporary disruption in Rotavirus vaccine supply

The Ministry of Health has announced a temporary disruption in the global supply of the Rotavac Frozen Rotavirus Vaccine, which is routinely administered to infants at six, ten and fourteen weeks of age.

In a press statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said Kenya had been notified by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance that the vaccine manufacturer Bharat Biotech is experiencing production delays due to ongoing facility upgrades.

The CS said the delay is expected to affect vaccine deliveries to several countries, including Kenya, during the 2026–2027 period.

“As of March 3, 2026, Kenya has about 4,000 doses at the national level, which represents less than one month’s stock. A shipment that was initially expected in January 2026 has been delayed, with the earliest anticipated arrival now projected at the end of April 2026,” said Duale.

He assured the public that the Ministry is working closely with UNICEF and other partners to fast-track shipments and ensure equitable distribution of the available doses across counties.

Duale added that health authorities are closely monitoring vaccine stock levels to minimize disruption of immunisation services.

The CS urged parents and caregivers to continue attending routine immunisation appointments for their children despite the temporary shortage.

He also encouraged families to strengthen diarrhoea prevention measures such as regular handwashing with soap, safe water treatment, proper food handling and maintaining clean household environments.

Duale reaffirmed that the government is collaborating with global partners to restore the normal vaccine supply and will continue updating the public on the situation.

“Protecting the health of all children remains our highest priority,” he said.

 

 

