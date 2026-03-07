Kenya Kwanza, ODM MPs to hold joint PG meeting to review 10-point agenda

Members of Parliament from the Kenya Kwanza Coalition and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) are set to hold a joint Parliamentary Group meeting next week as part of the ongoing broad-based engagement.

The meeting, scheduled for Tuesday March 10, 2026 at KICC from 10:00AM, will bring together legislators from both political formations to deliberate on key policy and legislative matters.

“All Members of Kenya Kwanza Coalition and Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) are hereby invited to attend a joint Parliamentary Group Meeting,” the notices reads in part.

According to a notice issued by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa, the MPs will receive and review the 10-Point Agenda Report.

The legislators are also expected to discuss the policy implications of the resolutions contained in the report and explore how they can be implemented within the current governance framework.

The session will further provide a platform for lawmakers to deliberate on emerging national issues and outline parliamentary priorities under the broad-based arrangement that has seen cooperation between Kenya Kwanza and ODM.

Ichung’wa called on all members from the two sides to attend and actively participate in the meeting, noting that the forum is meant to foster constructive dialogue and strengthen parliamentary collaboration.