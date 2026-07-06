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Gas Yetu: Govt rolls out 20,000 subsidised LPG cylinders in Nyandarua

Low-income households to receive subsidised LPG starter kits as government pushes cleaner, safer and more affordable cooking energy.

Staff Reporter
By Staff Reporter
2 Min Read
Petroleum Principal Secretary Kello Harsama during the launch of the programme in Ol Kalou. Photo/Courtesy

The government has extended its Gas Yetu Clean Cooking Programme to Nyandarua County, where 20,000 low-income households will receive subsidised LPG starter kits. The initiative is part of broader efforts to enhance access to clean, safe, and affordable cooking energy.

Petroleum Principal Secretary Kello Harsama launched the programme in Ol Kalou, stating that it will accelerate the transition from firewood and charcoal to cleaner fuels, thereby improving household health and reducing energy costs.

Beneficiaries registered under the programme will receive an LPG starter kit, which includes a quality gas cylinder pre-filled with LPG, a burner, and a grill.

“We are proud to roll out this programme to beneficiaries drawn from all five wards of Ol Kalou Constituency, ensuring that every ward has an equal opportunity to benefit from this transformative clean cooking initiative,” Harsama remarked.

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The Principal Secretary highlighted that the programme is expected to reduce exposure to harmful indoor air pollution, lower household cooking expenses, protect forests by decreasing reliance on biomass fuels, and support Kenya’s clean energy and climate commitments.

He also urged beneficiaries to adhere to LPG safety measures and strictly follow the handling guidelines provided by the National Oil Company of Kenya (NOCK).

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Nyandarua is now the fifth county to benefit from the Gas Yetu programme, following rollouts in Nairobi, Kajiado, Machakos, and Kitui.

The launch was attended by Moses Kuria, Senior Economic Advisor to the President, Alex Wachira, Energy Principal Secretary, the Blue Economy and Fisheries Principal Secretary Betsy Njagi, and National Oil Company of Kenya Managing Director Duncan Waziri.

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