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Experts decry oral health training gaps in Kenya

KBC Correspondent
By KBC Correspondent
1 Min Read
John Kibera, Commercial Lead, Unilever East Africa, demonstrates the brushing technique to pupils of Arap Primary School

Learning institutions across Kenya are under increasing pressure to enhance the training of oral health practitioners, as access to dental services remains critically low.

According to recent data, only 13 per cent of health facilities offer oral health services, a gap that continues to expose millions of Kenyans to preventable dental conditions.

Speaking during World Oral Health Day celebrations in Kapenguria, Oral Health Association of Kenya representative and Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Council (KMPDC) member Musa Kiptanui described the situation as alarming.

The event, organized by Mount Kenya University through its Department of Dental Sciences, brought much-needed services directly to the community. The outreach attracted dozens of residents who benefited from free dental check-ups, oral hygiene education, and referral services for advanced care.

Experts warn that without urgent intervention, the country risks falling behind global oral health

Kiptanui called on universities and training institutions to scale up both the quality and quantity of oral health professionals, noting that human resource gaps are a major contributor to limited service coverage.

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