Jasmeet Chana optimistic of capturing KNRC title in Kajiado

Kenya National Rally Championship,KNRC Leader Jasmeet Chana is optimistoc of winning the seventh leg of the series which will be held in October 7-8th in Il-Bisel, Kajiado County.

Chana who drives a Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X needs to finish fifth; where at the very least,17points will hand him the unassailable points score with two events to spare.

Chana lost the coveted KNRC title to Karan Patel on homestretch last year and is one of the few drivers in Kenya to have win virtually all the lower tire championship titles including Division Three, Division One, Two Wheel Drive (2WD),.Group S and Group N which he currently holds.

The elite KNRC overall title is, nevertheless, what has been missing from his bucket list but the Nairobi based auto technician hopes to ruffle feathers in Bisil with his trusted Japanese marque.

Chana goes into the seventh leg with a massive 84-point advantage over youngster Jeremiah Wahome who has 87 points after six rounds.

Chana and Wahome have two wins apiece whilst Carl Tundo and Karan Patel have one each.

If he finishes fifth in the next leg, then he will have sealed the title with 188points which neither Wahome (whose achievable maximum is 186) or third placed McRae Kimathi can supass.

According to Clerk for the Course John Kamau, scrutineering shall take place at KMSC Clubhouse in South C on October 7 followed by action on the October 8.

After Bisil, drivers will tackle the iconic Guru Nanak Rally in Kiambu on November 4-5 and the new Kenya Racing Team round on December 2-3 at Stoni Athi.