JSC appoints Athman Abdulhalim Hussein as the new Chief Kadhi

Athman Abdulhalim Hussein has been appointed as the country’s new Chief Kadhi.

Athman was appointed by the Judicial Service Commission from among five candidates shortlisted for the position.

“Following deliberations and careful consideration of various candidates, JSC has appointed Hon. Athman Abdulhalim Hussein as the new Chief Kadhi of the Republic of Kenya,” JSC said in a statement.

He replaces Sheikh Ahmed Muhdhar who retired after 12 years of service and attaining the mandatory 60 years retirement age.

The JSC thanked Kenyans for their participation in the recruitment and selection process.