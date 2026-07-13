‘Jurassic Park’ actor Sam Neill dead at 78

New Zealand actor Sam Neill, best known for his role in the 1993 film Jurassic Park, has died at the age of 78.

Announcing the news on Monday morning, Neill’s family said his death was “sudden and unexpected”.

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau [extended family] of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney, Australia,” the statement said. “Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterised his whole life.”

The family said that at the time of his death, Mr Neil had stayed cancer-free. The actor had revealed his cancer diagnosis in March 2023, describing it as “a ferocious type of aggressive” non-Hodgkin lymphoma.”

However, in April, in an interview, the actor had revealed he had “no cancer.”

“We’ve just had a scan just now, and there is no cancer in my body, that’s an extraordinary thing,” Neill told Australian outlet 7 News.

In their statement, the family reiterated this.

“The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer-free,” the statement continued. “They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care.”

Following the news of his death, tributes have started pouring in.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has mourned Sam Neill, writing on X that he “starred in so many beloved Australian stories and he earned a special place in Australian hearts”.

The New Zealand actor was regarded as an honorary Australian by many due to his connections to the country and he died in a hospital in Sydney surrounded by family.

“Wry and dry, thoughtful and laconic, Sam fought illness with the same dignity, humour and conviction that gave strength to his every performance,” Albanese added. “He will be much mourned and long remembered. May he rest in peace.”

To conclude, the family asked for privacy with a promise to share more information later.

“More details will be shared later, but for now, on behalf of the family, we ask that you respect their privacy as they navigate this immeasurable loss.”