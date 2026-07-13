Leaders urge youth to champion peace, participate in Ol Kalou by-election

Mt. Kenya leaders have called on young people in Ol Kalou Constituency to play a leading role in promoting peace and participating in the parliamentary by-election scheduled for Thursday, July 16, 2026.

Speaking during the finals of the Muchina Tournament at Captain Shopping Centre, the leaders led by Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire urged the youth to reject violence, intimidation, and political incitement, and instead become ambassadors of peace before, during, and after the election.

They encouraged eligible young voters to turn out in large numbers and exercise their democratic right, saying the future of the constituency depends on their active participation in the electoral process.

The leaders noted that sporting activities such as the Muchina Tournament provide a platform for nurturing talent, promoting unity, and keeping young people positively engaged.

They said investing in youth through sports and other empowerment initiatives is key to building a peaceful and prosperous society.

Winners of the tournament were awarded cash prizes and trophies in recognition of their outstanding performances.