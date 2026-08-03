Kabras reclaim Dala 7s title in Kisumu after Prinsloo heartbreak

Kabras Sugar RFC bounced back from disappointment to lift the Dala 7s title on Sunday, beating Menengai Oilers 17-5 in a hard-fought final at the Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium in Mamboleo, Kisumu. The win gave them their first title of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit.

It was a satisfying turnaround after a tough outing the week before, when KCB Rugby edged Kabras 19-12 in the Prinsloo 7s final in Nakuru. Kabras skipper Griffin Chao said the team had used that loss as motivation, determined to respond immediately rather than dwell on it.

The Dala final itself was tightly contested early on. Menengai Oilers struck first, breaking through just before halftime to take the lead. Kabras regrouped after the break, eventually pulling clear through a well-worked try that put the game out of reach and secured the 17-5 win.

The result also renewed a rivalry that has defined recent editions of the tournament. Kabras and Oilers last met in a Dala final back in 2024, when Kabras won comfortably. This year’s victory was extra sweet for Kabras, who had lost the Dala crown to KCB in last year’s final at the same venue and were eager to take it back.

With two legs of the six-round circuit now complete, the title race is finely poised between Kabras and KCB. Attention turns next to Nairobi, where the circuit continues with the Kabeberi 7s on August 15-16. Kabras will hope to carry their Dala momentum into that leg and close the gap in the overall standings, before the series moves on to Mombasa for the Driftwood Sevens later in the month