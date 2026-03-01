IFAB introduces new measures to enhance match flow

The International Football Association Board (IFAB) has approved a raft of measures designed to enhance match tempo and reduce time-wasting during the game.

The new measures were approved at the FAW’s 140th Annual General Meeting in Wales, chaired by the President of the Football Association of Wales (FAW), Mike Jones, in a year that marks the FAW’s 150th anniversary, a fitting backdrop for decisions aimed at shaping the modern game for the future.

These changes, which will be implemented at the FIFA World Cup 2026 and all other competitions, respond directly to calls from stakeholders across the football community, including The IFAB’s globally representative advisory panels, for practical tools to protect effective playing time.

Among the measures include

Throw-ins and goal kicks

Building on last year’s widely welcomed change in the laws to prevent goalkeepers from holding the ball for too long, the AGM confirmed the extension of the countdown principle to throw-ins and goal kicks.

If the referee considers that a throw-in or goal kick is taking too long or is being deliberately delayed, a five-second visual countdown will be initiated. If the ball is not in play at the end of the countdown, the throw-in will be awarded to the opposing team; a delayed goal kick will result in a corner kick to the opposing team.

Time-limited substitutions

To further streamline match flow, substituted players must leave the field of play within 10 seconds of the substitution board being displayed or, where no board is used, upon the referee’s signal. Should the player fail to leave within this time, they must still exit the field; however, the substitute will not be permitted to enter until the first stoppage after one minute of play (running clock) has elapsed.

Off-field treatment and assessment

Where a player receives an on-field assessment for an injury, or their injury causes play to be stopped, the player will be required to leave the field of play and remain off for one minute once play (running clock) has restarted.

Video assistant referee (VAR) system protocol developments

With regard to the VAR system protocol, the AGM approved three adjustments. Where there is clear evidence, the VAR will now be permitted to check and review:

– red cards arising from a clearly incorrect second yellow card;

– mistaken identity, when the referee penalises the wrong team for an offence resulting in a red or yellow card being shown to the wrong player; and

– Competitions may allow VARs to review a clearly incorrectly awarded corner kick, provided that the review can be completed immediately and without delaying the restart.

The IFAB also agreed that trials be conducted to further assess goalkeeper tactical injury delays and to propose options to deter this behaviour.

Laws of the Game 2026/27

Additionally, the next edition of the Laws of the Game, effective from 1 July 2026 (with competitions starting before that date being able to implement the changes earlier), will feature the following amendments:

– Law 3 (The Players): The number of permitted substitutes in senior ‘A’ international friendly matches is increased to eight; both teams may agree to a further increase up to a maximum of eleven.

– Law 4 (The Player’s Equipment): Non-dangerous items will be permitted if safely and securely covered.

– Law 5 (The Referee): Referee body cameras (chest- or head-mounted) may be used as a competition option, with the competition providing the cameras and controlling the use of the footage.

– Law 8 (The Start and Restart of Play): Clarification that the ball is dropped for the team that would have had or retained possession had play not been stopped.

– Law 10 (Determining the Outcome of a Match) and Law 14 (The Penalty Kick): Incorporation of the clarification contained in circular 31 (June 2025) regarding an accidental “double touch” by the penalty taker.

– Law 12 (Fouls and Misconduct): Where the referee applies advantage for an offence (denying an obvious goalscoring opportunity and a goal is scored), the offending player will not be cautioned, as the offence did not prevent a goal.

The IFAB also agreed that consultation will be held to develop measures for (i) players unilaterally deciding to leave the field of play as an act of protest against a referee’s decision or team officials instigating such action, and (ii) players covering their mouths when confronting opponents during matches.

The AGM agreed to continue offside trials related to offside and received updates on the development of semi-automated offside technology (SAOT) and the ongoing FIFA-led trial of Football Video Support (FVS).

With these decisions, the 140th AGM, which was attended by representatives from FIFA, The FA, the Scottish FA, the FA of Wales, the Irish Football Association, and the IFAB administration, marks a decisive and forward-looking step in ensuring that football remains fast, fair and dynamic.