RugbySports

Unstoppable Mwamba Queens add Dala crown to Prinsloo glory

Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
By Bernard Okumu and Vincent Mogoi
2 Min Read

Mwamba Ladies have made history in Kisumu, edging Kenya Harlequins 10-7 in a tense final to be crowned the inaugural Dala 7s women’s champions, completing a Prinsloo-Dala double just a week after lifting the title in Nakuru.
The Queens had to dig deep to get past a determined Quins side, who pushed them all the way in a final that lived up to its billing. Mwamba’s route to the decider had already been far from straightforward.
After topping their pool with wins over Daystar Falcons and hosts Kisumu RFC, they were made to work hard in the quarterfinals, scraping past a resilient Strathmore Leos 15-14 before booking their spot in the final.
The tight scoreline against Harlequins reflected a final that offered little separation between the two sides, but Mwamba’s composure and experience proved decisive when it mattered most, sealing a narrow but well-earned 10-7 victory.
The win extends a dominant start to the season for the club, who thrashed a youthful Kiambaa Ladies side 19-0 to claim the Prinsloo 7s crown just a week earlier, with Faith Livoi and Irene Opiyo among the try-scorers on that occasion.
Two legs in, two titles secured, Mwamba Ladies have set an early marker in the six-leg SportPesa National Sevens Circuit and will carry that momentum into the Kabeberi 7s in Nairobi on August 15-16, where they’ll look to keep their perfect record intact.

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