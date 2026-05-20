Sports

All set ahead of ANZA MMA Pro-fight night

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
3 Min Read

 

The second ANZA mixed martial arts pro-fight is set for June 6th at Broadwalk Mall,Nairobi.

The organizers ANZA MMA revealed a rich and exciting line up of fighters with Kenya’s rising fighter Ali Abad headlining the main card.

Ali Abad nicknamed ‘Ninja Turtle’ a submission specialist who stunned  the crowd at the inaugural ANZA MMA pro event last December faces South Sudanese opponent Peter Bushak in a featherweight showdown.

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The meeting of the two will be a contest between knockout power and grappling excellence.

In another major clash, Kenya’s George “The Maverick” Itumo will take on DR Congo’s Ken Boton in a bantamweight contest.

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Itumo is coming off a dominant first-round victory  and continues to establish himself as one of East Africa’s top MMA prospects with a well-rounded fighting style. Boton enters the bout following an impressive victory over Uganda’s Josiah Lumunya at Impact Championship, representing one of Central Africa’s strongest MMA camps.

Crowd favorite Kevin Odongo, famously known as “The King of TKO,” will also return to action after his dominant stoppage victory in December.

Odongo will face Congolese heavyweight Romain Kasase in what promises to be a thrilling heavyweight battle.

The main card is completed by a high-level featherweight clash between Tanzania’s Rashid Mlegelo of Dar MMA and Zambia’s exciting striker Chilufya.

The preliminary card features several rising stars and international talents, including the highly anticipated middleweight bout between Nairobi Jiu-Jitsu Academy knockout prospect Alhassan Mosala and Kenya’s William Odino.

Also featured on the prelims is Zambia’s Mende against DR Congo’s Angtenda, Kenya’s Brian Munyi of Chanuka Self Defense will also step into the cage, South Sudan’s Thon battling Uganda’s Mukiibi and popular local fighter Leslie Masiga opening the night against Uganda’s Justin Okot.

The event will bring together elite fighters from Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Zambia, the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan .

OFFICIAL FIGHT CARD

Main Card

Ouhsummer Ali Abad “Ninja Turtle” (Kenya) vs Peter Bushak (South Sudan)

George “The Maverick” Itumo (Kenya) vs Ken Boton (DR Congo)

Kevin Odongo (Kenya) vs Romain Kasase (DR Congo)

Rashid Mlegelo (Tanzania) vs Chilufya (Zambia)

Preliminary Card

Alhassan Mosala (Kenya) vs William Odino (Kenya)

Mende (Zambia) vs Angtenda (DR Congo)

Brian Munyi (Kenya) vs Farouk Ogwal (Uganda)

Thon (South Sudan) vs Mukiibi (Uganda)

Leslie Masiga (Kenya) vs Justin Okot (Uganda)

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