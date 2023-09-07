Kakamega County residents urged to sign up for affordable housing

Kakamega County residents wishing to own a piece of affordable housing units being constructed by the government in the county have been urged to register with the Boma Yangu portal to benefit from the government programme.

The first phase of the programme targets to construct at least 220 affordable housing units in every constituency in the country.

Kakamega Central Deputy County Commissioner Ngalia Ndaya told the residents of Shikoti Ward that construction of the units has already begun after the launch by the president in Milimani Estate-Kakamega.

“The houses will be constructed in every constituency in Kenya and you are at liberty to choose where you want to stay, be it Nairobi or here in Kakamega,” he said.

Ndaya urged those who want to benefit from the programme to visit the Boma Yangu Website or alternatively dial USSD Code *823# for registration and select the housing preferences.

Potential home owners who must be Kenyan Citizen above 18 years and have a valid National Identity Card.

Selecting a preferred unit will show you how much deposit you will need to save to be eligible for allocation which is 10pc of the unit value.

He further called on residents to register in the Government ongoing programs like the Inua Jamii Cash Transfer programme targeting the elderly of about 70 years and above, people with severe disabilities and the Orphans and Vulnerable children which aims to cushion them prom poverty and hunger.

“Right now the government is doing a registration of those who will benefit from the Inua Jamii Initiative and I call upon all of you to come out and do so, especially the most vulnerable members in the community,” said Ngalia.