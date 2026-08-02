Kalonzo campaigns in Embu, says Gema cannot be divided

Wiper Patriotic Front and Azimio la Umoja Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka has criticised recent remarks seeking to divide the Mt. Kenya region into separate blocs, stating that the GEMA community cannot be divided

Addressing worshippers at ACK St. Paul’s Cathedral, Embu County, Musyoka weighed in on the impeachment of Rigathi Gachagua, stating that recent admissions by UDA Members of Parliament and Senators that they were bribed to support the impeachment raise serious constitutional and legal questions regarding the integrity of the process.

He said such revelations clearly show the impeachment process was neither fair nor legitimate and urged Kenyans to appreciate that the journey towards forming the next government requires both hard work and strategic engagement.

He noted that while he may not always be visible locally, he is often engaged in meetings with regional and international leaders as part of efforts to build support and strengthen Kenya’s democratic future ahead of the General Election.

At the same time, he clarified that former President Uhuru Kenyatta remains the Chairman of Azimio la Umoja, stating that although he is no longer actively engaged in day-to-day politics, he continues to provide guidance and leadership to the coalition and the next generation of leaders.

He was accompanied by Manyatta MP Gitonga Mukunji, Senators Lenny Kivuti and Agnes Kavindu, Machakos Deputy Governor Francis Mwangangi, Embakasi South MP Julius Mawathe, Makueni County Assembly Speaker Douglas Mbilu, and former Cabinet Secretary Cleopa Mailu.

Others are former Principal Secretary Cyrus Njiru, WPF NEC Members Ndegwa Njiru and Kamau Mbiu, WPF Deputy Organising Secretary Muriuki Ndwiga, Members of County Assemblies from across the country, and other leaders.