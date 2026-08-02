CS Murkomen dismisses Gachagua’s claims of receiving state intelligence

Interior and National Administration CS Kipchumba Murkomen has dismissed the claims by former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua that he receives secret security briefings from intelligence officers as baseless and irresponsible.

He urged Gachagua to shun divisive, violent, and tribal politics and instead embrace issue-based politics that would have a positive impact on the nation.

“Gachagua’s utterances are truly unbecoming of a leader who once held the nation’s second-highest office,” Murkomen said.

He spoke when he joined President William Ruto, other leaders, and faithful at ACK St. Stephen’s Chepkoilel in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County.

The CS castigated opposition leaders for what he termed a lack of agenda and vision to steer the nation’s future, and rallied support for President Ruto’s new economic blueprint, the Beyond Vision 2030 agenda.

He also called on Kenyans to actively participate in the national conversation initiated by the President to chart the country’s future.