Kalonzo to lead Azimio’s negotiation team with Kenya Kwanza

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition has named a five-member dialogue committee team in the negotiation talks with the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance.

In a statement on Monday, Azimio has picked Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka to lead its five-member team in the talks.

Others include; National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, DAP party leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni and Malindi Member of Parliament Amina Mnyazi.

This comes after President William Ruto revealed that he held talks with Opposition leader Raila Odinga to end the violent anti-government protests witnessed in the country.

The Head of State assured that going forward violence will no longer be part of Kenyan politics.

“As the Head of State, I am obligated to make sure that every Kenya-whether they support my policy or not, their security, right to life and safety of property and business is guaranteed,” said Ruto.

“We can compete in anything but we cannot have a leader either past, present or future that will plan chaos and bloodshed. That will not happen in Kenya,” he added.

The President noted that some of the key issues raised by the opposition were captured in the Kenya Kwanza manifesto and will be addressed in due course.