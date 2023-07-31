Government releases Ksh 2B towards Inua Jamii Fund

The government has released over 2 billion shillings towards the Inua Jamii Fund.

A statement from the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection signed by principal Secretary for Social Protection and Senior Citizens Affairs, Joseph Motari, said the government had released Ksh.2,085,728 billion towards the inua jamii fund which targets vulnerable groups such as orphans, Persons Living with Disabilities (PLWDs), and senior citizens.

PS Motari also said that the government Monday further transferred Ksh.4.3 million for complimentary nutrition and health education program.

He said the funds will benefit one million beneficiaries, with each set to receive Ksh.2,000 monthly.

Motari reiterated the ministry’s resolve to ensure that the payments are made monthly between the 15th and 20th of every month.

The President had directed that the funds be reimbursed even before civil servants’ salaries.