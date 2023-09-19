Russia’s weaponization of food, energy impacts all countries, Zelenskyy tells UN Assembly

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine told world leaders in the UN General Assembly that alongside its ongoing nuclear threat, Russia is also weaponizing essentials like global food and energy markets, and using them “not only against our country, but all of yours as well.”

Since the start of the war, Ukrainian ports in the Black and Azov seas were blocked by Russia and its ports on the Danube River targeted by drones and missiles, he said.

“It is a clear Russian attempt to weaponize the food shortage on the global market, in exchange for recognition of some, if not all, of the captured territories.”

The impact of that weaponization is seen from Africa to South-East Asia, he said.

“Nukes are not the scariest thing now. Mass destruction is gaining momentum. The aggressor is weaponizing many other things … things that are being used not only against our country but also yours as well,” he said, adding:

“There are many conventions against weapons but none against weaponization … of global food supplies and energy.”

