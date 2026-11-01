Kampala Declaration key to realising food and nutrition security in Africa

Implementation of the Comprehensive Africa Agriculture Development Program (CAADP) Kampala Declaration is key to eliminating malnutrition, stunting and wasting across the continent.

The Special Advisor to the AUDA-NEPAD CEO on Agriculture and Food Systems, Dr. Ildephonse Musafiri says the Kampala CAADP Declaration on Building Resilient and Sustainable Agrifood Systems if implemented could also see a reduction in post-harvest losses.

“We want to eliminate, malnutrition, stunting and wasting among the African population to less than 30 per cent in the next 10 years of Kampala Declaration,” he said at the just concluded 17th Africa Day for Food and Nutrition Security (ADFNS) held in Nairobi.

“We want to make sure we reduce the post-harvest loss, which is a key ingredient to malnutrition and hunger, by 50%,” he added.

He noted that, the Africa Day for Food and Nutrition Security which was declared by African Union Heads of State and Government at their 15th Ordinary Session held in Kampala, Uganda, designated October 30 of every year as the continental day for food and nutrition security, is a key reminder of the need for the continent to ensure food security for the continent.

“That is why every year we convene our partners, governments, relevant institutions to see what are we doing right and what are we doing wrong and how can we correct, because we are cognisant of the issue of stunting among our population, a population that is hungry, with low school attainment we end up not making it in life,” said Dr. Musafiri, and added, “We have to break the vicious cycle of hunger, malnutrition and poverty.”

Dr. Musafiri further said through the goals set out under the Kampala Declaration, the continent is looking at possibilities of ensuring the puzzle of more than 310 million people who are still hungry against the backdrop of ensuring nutrition security is solved.

“We have people who are food insecure, but also people who are not well nourished,” he added.

The Special Advisor to the AUDA-NEPAD CEO on Agriculture and Food Systems said the solution lies in addressing the issue of food production that ensures availability of food that is also nutritious.

“We need to increase production by 45% in the next 10 years and at the same time, promote healthy and nutritious foods and diets,” said Dr. Musafiri and added, “it should not be about production alone, but people need to also learn how to eat healthy.”

Dr. Musafiri said the theme of the meeting which was, “Harnessing Sustainable Water for Resilient Agrifood Systems, Nutrition Security and Inclusive Prosperity in Africa,” is because Africa is well endowed with water.

“This water will help us to produce more if we use it sustainably, by moving from rain-fed agriculture to irrigated agriculture,” he said.

Dr. Musafiri noted that water is important for food production on the farm, for proper hygiene so as to keep away diseases through WASH that is Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene as well as being used for cooking.

He called for better coordination among players in the agriculture and food value chain so as to produce results, “so that we deliver the aspirations of our continent and ensure an Africa which is free from hunger, we are celebrating a day of nutrition, but to also understand the challenge we are having that we have to address collectively.”