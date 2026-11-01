Anzauni chiefdom revived as Kyalo Muli is crowned amid Kamba unity debate

History and politics converged in Misuuni, Ngiini Village, Kitui County, on Saturday, October 31, 2026, when Dr. Augustus Kyalo Muli was installed as His Royal Highness Chief Kyalo Muli I, marking the revival of the Anzauni clan’s traditional leadership after more than 70 years.

The elaborate cultural ceremony was presided over by Anzauni Clan Chairman Mutuku Mutava and the Akamba Clan Council of Elders, led by its chairman James Syengo.

It attracted five other clan leaders and hundreds of Anzauni members drawn from Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Taita Taveta, Kwale, Kilifi, Mombasa and neighbouring Tanzania.

Organisers estimate that the Anzauni clan has a population of more than 400,000 people within the wider Kamba community, which has over two million registered voters.

They described the restoration of the chiefdom as a significant cultural milestone that could also strengthen the community’s collective voice in political and development affairs.

However, the coronation took place against the backdrop of growing political debate in Ukambani over leadership, unity and the region’s position ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The ceremony came days after pro-Edwin Sifuna chants directed at Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka during the launch of the Linda Mwananchi headquarters triggered debate about political loyalties and the direction of Kamba politics.

Addressing the gathering after taking his oath of office, the newly installed Chief, who also leads the National Liberal Party (NLP), called on the community to overcome internal divisions and strengthen its bargaining position in national politics.

“The community must remain united to command influence and respect at the 2027 negotiating table in order to clinch power,” he said.

“The recent ugly scenes of political heckling are a direct result of the dwindling influence among the top Kamba leadership. We cannot afford to be divided.”

A cultural institution with political significance

Although the Anzauni Chiefdom is a traditional cultural institution rather than an elected political office, its restoration introduces another platform for cultural organisation and community engagement at a politically significant time.

Chief Muli has consistently advocated greater unity among the Kamba community, arguing that the region should approach political alliances and negotiations with a common development agenda.

He has previously maintained that political partnerships should deliver tangible benefits to the community, including improved access to water, better roads, employment opportunities, agricultural development and stronger political representation.

He has also opposed calls for smaller Ukambani political parties to dissolve and join Wiper, instead proposing an all-party regional roundtable to develop a common position on the community’s political and development priorities.

His proposal includes a written agreement that would commit participating parties to an agreed development agenda.

Speaking after his installation, Dr. Muli struck a conciliatory tone, saying his new cultural responsibilities would include representing the clan in negotiations as a duly appointed delegate.

Five pillars of the chiefdom

The new chief said his administration would be guided by five pillars: Unity, Heritage, Development, Empowerment and Representation.

Among the priorities outlined are support for education through bursaries, improved access to clean water, economic empowerment for women and young people, and advocacy for vulnerable members of society.

The initiatives build on programmes he has previously championed through the Kyalo Kya Maendeleo Foundation.

Born in Misuuni, Dr. Muli is an alumnus of Starehe Boys Centre, Kenyatta University and MG University Dubai. He is a Dubai-based entrepreneur and serves as Chairman of Membership and Partnerships at the East Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Asia.

The Akamba Clan Council of Elders described the restoration of the Anzauni chiefdom as a major milestone in preserving Kamba customs, language, traditions and customary law for future generations.

The coronation programme featured traditional prayers, cultural performances, oath-taking, blessings and the presentation of instruments of authority.