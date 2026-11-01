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Fourth Youth Olympic Games get underway in Dakar, Senegal

Kenya is being represented by 52 athletes set to compete in 9 disciplines.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read
DAKAR, SENEGAL – 31 October 2026: Team Kenya walks in the parade of nations during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games Opening Ceremony at Stade Abdoulaye Wade on 31 October 2026 in Dakar, Senegal. (Photo by Daudi Were/National Olympic Committee of Kenya)

The fourth edition of the Youth Olympic Games was officially opened on Saturday night in Dakar, Senegal, marking the first time the quadrennial games are being staged on African soil.

The games, which will end on the 13th of this month, bring together about 2,700 young athletes from 204 National Olympic Committees competing across 25 sports.

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The spectacular opening ceremony was held on Saturday night at the Stade Abdoulaye Wade in Diamniadio, in Dakar.

1,115 performers, including 628 dancers and nearly 1,500 costumes, were produced through more than 5,000 hours of work.

The ceremony also placed inclusion at the heart of its artistic vision, bringing together performers from different backgrounds and with a range of abilities.

Then came the time for each country to parade its athletes in their official opening ceremony attire, with Kenyans lining up in their regalia carrying the national flag.

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International Olympic Committee (IOC) President Kirsty Coventry addressed the young athletes and spectators, reflecting on the significance of bringing the Youth Olympic Games to Africa for the first time.

“This is the Africa that I am so proud and so excited for the world to experience,” noted Coventry.

DAKAR, SENEGAL – 31 October 2026: Team Kenya walks in the parade of nations during the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games Opening Ceremony at Stade Abdoulaye Wade on 31 October 2026 in Dakar, Senegal. (Photo by Daudi Were/National Olympic Committee of Kenya)

Kenya is being represented by 52 athletes set to compete in 9 disciplines.

This year’s edition will be the fourth after  Singapore 2010, Nanjing 2014, and Buenos Aires 2018.

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