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KBC named official media partner for EAB26

The partnership marks a significant milestone in reaffirming KBC’s historic role in nurturing generations of broadcasters and shaping Kenya’s media landscape.

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
1 Min Read
L-R: APB Secretary Topista Nabusoba, KBC Managing Director Agnes Kalekye and APB Chairperson Tabitha Mutemi

The Association of Professional Broadcasters (APB) has onboarded the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC) as the Official Media Partner for the premier East African Broadcasters Convention 2026 (EAB26), set to take place from May 26 to 28, 2026 in Nairobi.

APB and KBC on Monday signed Memorandum of Understanding formalising the partnership that is aimed at strengthening collaboration within the broadcasting industry.

The MOU was signed by KBC Managing Director Agnes Kalekye and APB Chairperson Tabitha Mutemi, and witnessed by APB Secretary Topista Nabusoba.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in reaffirming KBC’s historic role in nurturing generations of broadcasters and shaping Kenya’s media landscape.

The East African Broadcasters Convention 2026 is uniquely designed to bring together key stakeholders who are actively shaping the future of broadcasting, technology, and digital media across the African continent.

Additionally, the Convention aims to bridge the gap between traditional broadcasting legacies and the rapidly evolving digital landscape, ensuring East African media remains globally competitive and culturally relevant.

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