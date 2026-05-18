Kindiki: Economic sabotage, looting, violent protests cannot resolve fuel prices challenge

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has urged Kenyans to remain patient and avoid acts of violence as the government works with stakeholders to address the rising cost of fuel occasioned by the ongoing conflict involving Iran.

Already, President William Ruto who is in Azerbaijan has directed the Deputy President, Cabinet Secretaries John Mbadi, Davis Chirchir, Opiyo Wandayi and Kipchumba Murkomen to convene a meeting with stakeholders, including the owners and operators of public transport vehicles, manufacturers and other players who rely on petroleum products, and seek solutions to the fuel prices issue.

The DP was speaking during a consultative forum with grassroots leaders from Tharaka Constituency at his Irunduni rural home in Tharaka-Nithi County on Monday.

Prof Kindiki said the fuel crisis was a global challenge affecting economies across the world and should not be politicised.

“Through deliberate and innovative strategies, the Government, through the leadership of President William Ruto had lowered the cost of fuel from Ksh218 per litre to Ksh171 per litre before the war situation erupted in Iran a few weeks ago,” the Deputy President said.

“I want to challenge the critics of this government to look Kenyans in the eye and show us which country in the world has not had fuel prices increasing. This is a global challenge. It is not a Kenyan issue. We must all be truthful,” he added.

Prof Kindiki defended the government’s response to the fuel crisis, saying several interventions had already been undertaken to cushion wananchi from the effects of rising global oil prices.

“We are doing everything possible to cushion Kenyans from the effects of high fuel costs and will continue to do more,” he said.

According to the Deputy President, government measures had prevented fuel prices from soaring to unprecedented levels.

“If the government had not made the interventions, the price of fuel per litre would have shot to between Ksh300 and Ksh400. So far, we have reduced VAT on petroleum products from 16 per cent to 8 per cent. We have also injected a lot of money into the stabilisation fund,” he said.

While acknowledging that Kenyans have a constitutional right to air their concerns over the cost of petroleum products, Prof Kindiki warned against destruction of property and economic sabotage.

“It is unpatriotic for anyone, in pursuit of political capital, to incite Kenyans to engage in acts of economic sabotage in the guise of pushing for lower fuel prices,” he said.

“Demonstrations, violent protests, looting and anarchy cannot resolve the fuel cost challenge.”

He added that the country could not afford instability at a time of economic strain.

“We cannot allow criminals to take our country hostage and sabotage the economy through violent protests, anarchy and looting. Our country is superior to all other interests,” he said.

The Deputy President also announced that the National Infrastructure Fund currently holds Sh350 billion, which will finance water, energy and infrastructure projects, particularly in arid and semi-arid regions such as Tharaka beginning next year.