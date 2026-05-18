Golf: Britam Golf Series Inaugurated in  Rwanda

The Britam Golf series teed of last weekend in Rwanda marking a significant commitment to the growth of the sport not only in Rwanda but also in East Africa region as a whole.

Rwanda’s golfing landscape has evolved remarkably over the years. The sport has grown into a vibrant, competitive, and social platform, attracting professionals, entrepreneurs, young talent, and seasoned athletes alike.

At the heart of this growth is Kigali Golf Resort and Villas, which continues to serve as the epicenter of major national tournaments and corporate series.

Golf in Rwanda is not just about sport; it is about discipline, integrity, patience, and strategic thinking. Weekend tournaments at Kigali Golf Resort and Villas regularly draw hundreds of players across different handicap categories, reflecting a dynamic and inclusive golfing community.

The rise of corporate sponsored tournaments has further elevated standards of competition, course experience, and professional networking.

Players will compete for grand winner accolades alongside exciting skills challenges such as Longest Drive and Nearest to the Pin, crowd-favorite segments that test both power and precision.

To sustain this momentum, Britam Insurance (Rwanda) Limited signed Memorandum of Understanding with Kigali Golf Resort and Villas to organise the Britam Golf Series over the next five years in Rwanda.

Andrew Kulayige, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Britam Insurance (Rwanda) Limited, notes that: “Golf mirrors the values we stand for at Britam Insurance Company (Rwanda) Limited: strategy, resilience, focus, and long-term vision. Through the Britam Golf Series, we are proud to support Rwanda’s growing golf culture while creating meaningful platforms for connection, excellence, and opportunity.”