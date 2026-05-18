Motor SportSports

Amman Ganatra wins 4WD class at the 2nd Shell Autocross Rally Championship

Bernard Okumu
By Bernard Okumu
2 Min Read

Amaan Ganatra won the 4WD category during the second round of the Shell Autocross Rally Championship held at Stoni Athi Racing track,Machakos County.

Ganatra  accumulated 11 minutes and 55 seconds over four heats to win the category ahead of Sahib Omar who came in second after 11 minutes and 52 seconds while Tinashe Gatimu completed the podium dash in 13 minutes and 37 seconds.

 

The Open Class was a close contest that saw  Javed Lota clocking 12 minutes 03seconds to prevail ahead of Junaid Shah and Ahil Khan who were placed in second and third positions respectively. Michuki Hinga won the 2WD category  in 12 minutes and 46 seconds while Altaf Ganatra was placed second.

 

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“It was a fantastic day of racing at Stoni Athi. The competition was extremely strong across all categories. Winning the 2WD Non-Turbo class is a proud moment for the team, and it reflects the hard work and preparation that has gone in behind the scenes,” said Hinga.

Allan Bengi topped the Beta Junior Buggy clocking 14.18 minutes while Eann Bengi was best in the Cadet Junior Buggy in 12.44 minutes.

The competition,supported by Shell  the second leg of the 7 round year long series attracted over 40 drivers who battled for honours in six categories.

 

 

Selected results:

BETA JUNIOR BUGGY:

1.ALLAN BENGI 14.18

2.SEAN NJUMBI 15.35

3.GIBRAN MOHAMED 19.09

CADET JUNIOR BUGGY:

1.EANN BENGI 12.44

2.KARAMVEER ROOPRAI 13.34

3.ANDREA TUNDO 14.20

2WD TURBO BUGGY:

1.GURDEEP SINGH 12.04

2.IAN DUNCAN 12.15

3.IMRAN DOSSAJEE 13.09

2WD NON-TURBO CLASS CAR:

1.MICHUKI HINGA 12.46

2.ALTAF GANATRA 12.56

3.MUAAZ ADIL 13.22

4WD WITH 35MM RESTRICTOR:

1.AMAAN GANATRA 11.45

2.SAHIB OMAR 11.52

3.TINASHE GATIMU 13.37

 

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