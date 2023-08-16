Kega threatens to go to court if Jubilee is not represented in National Dialogue

Kega threatens to go to court if Jubilee is not represented in...

East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) Member of Parliament Kanini Kega wants Jubilee party represented in the National Dialogue between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya coalition party.

In a statement on Tuesday, Kega threatened to move to court if the party is not included in the talks.

“If Jubilee Party will not be represented in the dialogue talks then we meet in court. Jubilee is the 3rd largest party in Kenya,” said Kega.

Kega’s sentiments come at a time when a motion to set up the national dialogue committee has been tabled in the National Assembly in a bid to legalize the talks between Azimio and Kenya Kwanza.

The motion read by Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wa and co-sponsored by his Minority counterpart Opiyo Wandayi has stipulated the terms for talks that will run for next 60 days.

Key among them is when the new bipartisan team is the finalization of its report which will be submitted to the leaders of Azimio and Kenya Kwanza as well as Parliament for adoption.

The Committee has resolved to receive memorandums from the public, professional bodies and non-governmental organization for review and consideration.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula has scheduled the debate of the motion for Wednesday afternoon.

Currently, Azimio is represented in the dialogue by Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka, National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, DAP Leader Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okong’o Omogeni and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

Kenya Kwanza is represented by Majority Leader Kimani Inchung’wa, Senate Leader of Majority Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecile Mbarire, EALA MP Hassan Omar and Bungoma County MP Catherine Wambilianga.