Sharing her loss on Twitter, Owiyo said she was in disbelief and unable to fathom her passing.

“My heart aches with sorrow, and the disbelief lingers – it’s hard to fathom that you’re no longer here with us,” she said.

She also celebrated the matriarch calling her a towering pillar and one whose strength made life’s challenges effortless.

“Thank you, Mama, for everything you’ve done. You stood as a towering pillar for our family, making life’s challenges seem effortless,” she said, adding, “Your kindness, strength, authenticity, and honesty left an indelible mark on all of us.”

This loss comes three years after the singer lost her father who she called a mentor to many at the time. In January this year, she celebrated the death of her father’s anniversary saying she still missed him.

Many of her fans were quick to offer their condolences and wish her and her family well.

Owiyo is a singer, songwriter and activist well-known for her music. In 2011, she received the prestigious Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya Award from the President of the Republic of Kenya in recognition of her global achievements and efforts through music.