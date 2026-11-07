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KeMU awards Chief Justice Martha Koome honorary doctorate

Christine Muchira
By Christine Muchira
2 Min Read

Kenya Methodist University has awarded Chief Justice Martha Koome an honorary Doctor of Letters degree in recognition of outstanding contributions to law, human rights and justice.

The degree was conferred by the University’s Chancellor, during the 26th Graduation Ceremony held on Saturday at the Main Campus in Meru.

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in recognition of  contribution to the legal profession, human rights, the advancement of justice and service to society.

In remarks following the conferment, the CJ expressed gratitude to the university’s Chancellor, Board of Trustees, University Council, Senate, Management, faculty and the wider KeMU fraternity for the recognition.

She described the award as humbling recognition and a reminder that education, leadership and professional achievement should be measured by their contribution to society.

“I receive this distinguished honour with immense gratitude. To me, it is a powerful reminder that the true measure of education, leadership and professional achievement lies not in personal accomplishment, but in how meaningfully we use our knowledge, skills and positions to serve others and transform lives,” she said.

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CJ Koome challenged the Class of 2026 to use the knowledge and opportunities they have gained to serve humanity and uphold integrity.

“To the Class of 2026, congratulations. May you use the knowledge and opportunities you have gained to serve humanity, uphold integrity and make a lasting difference in your communities and our nation,” CJ noted.

She reaffirmed renewed commitment to the service of justice, human dignity and the people of Kenya.

 

 

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ByChristine Muchira
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Christine Muchira is a journalist and storyteller with a passion for data-driven reporting and impactful human-interest narratives. I hold a postgraduate degree in International Studies and an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Media Studies both from the University of Nairobi, bringing a strong global perspective to her work while remaining deeply rooted in local community stories.
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