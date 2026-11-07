Music

Konshens announces December concert in Nairobi

Konshens has consistently called Kenya his preferred international performance destination and Uganda a close second.

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
3 Min Read

Jamaican dancehall star Konshens is set to return to Nairobi on December 18, 2026, for a concert at Sarit Expo Centre, promising fans a nostalgic night celebrating some of the genre’s biggest hits.

The musician announced the show, dubbed Dancehall Detention with Konshens – The High School Reunion, organised by Talent Africa and Homeboyz, on social media, inviting fans to revisit the dancehall music they grew up listening to.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

“Nairobi, you’re on the detention list,” he wrote, adding that the event would feature the beloved riddims of yesteryear.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, December 18, with early-bird tickets, branded First Bell, already on sale.

The upcoming performance will mark another visit by the Jamaican musician, who has developed a strong following in Kenya and has repeatedly spoken about his affection for the country.

In a June 2025 interview with Billboard, Konshens named Kenya as his favourite country to perform in outside Jamaica.

Yemi Alade: “I have always loved the soulfulness of Bien’s music”
Soul musician D’Angelo dead at 51
Oktobafest wraps up party along Thika Road in style
BASATA fines Nandy over Miss Universe Tanzania outfit

Asked about his preferred international performance destination, he said: “I would say Kenya, for sure,” also adding that Uganda was a close second.

His appreciation for Kenyan fans has also featured in previous public statements.

In November 2021, while responding to comedian Eric Omondi’s criticism of international artistes performing in Kenya, Konshens defended his decision to perform in the country.

“Nobody is broke at home waiting for Kenya to call, we just love your country and your people and they love us back,” he said at the time.

More recently, in October 2026, he reiterated his connection to East Africa, writing on X: “East Africa don’t pay me the most, they LOVE me the Most and I was never ever shy about Loving them right back.”

He also pointed to collaborations with regional musicians as evidence of his support for the area’s music industry.

Born Garfield Delano Spence in Kingston, Jamaica, Konshens is known for dancehall hits including “Gal a Bubble”, “Bruk Off Yuh Back”, “Turn Me On” and “Do Sumn”.
His music career has also included collaborations with international artistes such as Chris Brown, Cardi B and Major Lazer.

Jubilee Insurance announces partnership with Kenya Music Festival
Otile Brown, Bien online drama explained
Nyashinski performance videos go live on Spotify
Britney Spears detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated
Arts, music and sports emerge as beacons of unity amid Kenya’s political rifts
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article KUTRRH nurses call off strike after signing agreement 
Next Article Woman jailed for hosting FGM of four girls
- Advertisement -
Latest News
KeMU awards Chief Justice Martha Koome honorary doctorate
Local News NEWS
Mudavadi’s office begins nationwide verification of government projects
Local News NEWS
In Pictures: Annual National Joint prayers and thanksgiving service
County News NEWS
Woman jailed for hosting FGM of four girls
County News NEWS

You May also Like

Entertainment

De Mthuda says new album representation of his life experiences

Entertainment

Nigerian Afrobeat legend Femi Kuti takes a look inward

Entertainment

Weekend roundup: Music, high tea and culture

Entertainment

KAMP signs reciprocal agreement with SAMPRA

Show More