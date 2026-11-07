Konshens announces December concert in Nairobi

Jamaican dancehall star Konshens is set to return to Nairobi on December 18, 2026, for a concert at Sarit Expo Centre, promising fans a nostalgic night celebrating some of the genre’s biggest hits.

The musician announced the show, dubbed Dancehall Detention with Konshens – The High School Reunion, organised by Talent Africa and Homeboyz, on social media, inviting fans to revisit the dancehall music they grew up listening to.

“Nairobi, you’re on the detention list,” he wrote, adding that the event would feature the beloved riddims of yesteryear.

The concert is scheduled for Friday, December 18, with early-bird tickets, branded First Bell, already on sale.

The upcoming performance will mark another visit by the Jamaican musician, who has developed a strong following in Kenya and has repeatedly spoken about his affection for the country.

In a June 2025 interview with Billboard, Konshens named Kenya as his favourite country to perform in outside Jamaica.

Asked about his preferred international performance destination, he said: “I would say Kenya, for sure,” also adding that Uganda was a close second.

His appreciation for Kenyan fans has also featured in previous public statements.

In November 2021, while responding to comedian Eric Omondi’s criticism of international artistes performing in Kenya, Konshens defended his decision to perform in the country.

“Nobody is broke at home waiting for Kenya to call, we just love your country and your people and they love us back,” he said at the time.

More recently, in October 2026, he reiterated his connection to East Africa, writing on X: “East Africa don’t pay me the most, they LOVE me the Most and I was never ever shy about Loving them right back.”

He also pointed to collaborations with regional musicians as evidence of his support for the area’s music industry.

Born Garfield Delano Spence in Kingston, Jamaica, Konshens is known for dancehall hits including “Gal a Bubble”, “Bruk Off Yuh Back”, “Turn Me On” and “Do Sumn”.

His music career has also included collaborations with international artistes such as Chris Brown, Cardi B and Major Lazer.