Mudavadi’s office begins nationwide verification of government projects

The Office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary, in close coordination with NGAO, has embarked on a nationwide field verification exercise for high-impact national government projects and programmes aimed at assessing their progress, impact and benefits to the citizens.

The State Department for National Government Coordination has undertaken phase 1 of the field verification exercise in Wajir, Garissa, Kilifi and Mombasa Counties.

The field verification exercise is aimed at giving a national outlook on the identified 51 priority programmes and projects that were selected based on linkage to the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) priorities, the Fourth Medium-Term Plan (2023–2027) priorities, the National Development Implementation Committee (NDIC) priorities, and the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework budgetary provisions.

The Principal Secretary for the State Department for National Government Coordination, Ahmed Ibrahim, said the exercise was specifically targeted at creating public awareness on the investments being made towards service delivery to mwananchi.

“Our commitment is simple; every investment by Government must translate into tangible, verifiable benefits for citizens right at the grassroots. Through this verification exercise, we are not just checking projects; we are listening to wananchi and ensuring the Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda delivers real impact.” Said Ahmed.

In verifying the status, quality and progress of the selected national government priority programmes and projects, the exercise is also giving residents an opportunity to interact and dialogue with government officials with an aim of giving stakeholders and citizens a direct voice in assessing and verifying the status, quality and delivery process of selected projects and programmes across the County.

George Onyango, Deputy County Commissioner, Wajir East, said the National Government Administration Officer acknowledges the National Government’s commitment towards ensuring all the projects are on course and their completion is achieved.

“We welcome this Multi-Agency initiative, and we laud the National Government for initiating and funding projects and programmes that have truly benefited Kenyans. We fully support this verification exercise and remain committed to ensuring its success,” said Onyango.

“We have heard a very serious gap between what is actually happening on the ground and the information citizens are getting. These forums will help citizens have a clear picture of what reality is transforming this country,” said Obel Ojwang, the Deputy County Commissioner for Garissa County.

Residents pointed out, infrastructure, health care, education and housing as some of the key priority areas to be considered in the engagements, saying improving livelihoods gives the national government an edge over rumours and propaganda.

The field verification process also targeted Senior Officials from the State Department for National Government Coordination to participate in a tree planting exercise.

“We are supporting the Presidential directive, and as an office we are keen to make sure we achieve the target. In Kilifi, we did the planting in the mangrove tree ecosystem at Uyombo village, highlighting the significance of restoring the coastal ecosystem.” Said Anne Olubendi from the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

“Such an exercise also demonstrates that communities come together to preach peace. The economy of the country banks on unity of purpose. When we dialogue and plant trees, we are united. That is why we are here in Garissa to take this conversation to the next level.” Said Musa Machooka from the office of the Prime Cabinet Secretary.

In Wajir, the team conducted activities at the Wajir Affordable Housing Programme, Wajir Stadium, Wajir County Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions, Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) roads, Wajir County Aggregation and Industrial Park (CAIP), the DCC Elnur Office and Residence, Tulatula ICT Hub, and the Elnur Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) Modern Market

In Garissa County, they toured the Tana Bridge construction, the affordable housing projects in Garissa town and the AP Camp site, the Central Aggregation Industrial Park, Hostels Construction at Garissa University, the North Eastern National Polytechnic ICT hub, the immigration directorate, Garissa High School ICT complex, and the Garissa Level Six Hospital, among others.

In Kilifi and Mombasa Counties, they assessed the Kilifi central fish landing site, Mtwapa–Kwa Kadzengo–Kilifi (A7) road project, Dongo Kundu Special Economic Zone and the Mombasa County Aggregation, Ronald Ngala Utalii College, Affordable Housing Program in Mtwapa mini city and Industrial Park in Bonje.

The exercise continues next week in Bungoma, Vihiga, Homa Bay, and Kisii Counties.