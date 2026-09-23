Kenya, Anthropic advance responsible AI collaboration

Kenya and Anthropic have advanced their collaboration on the responsible use of artificial intelligence following months of joint work aimed at strengthening AI capacity and governance at the national level.

The Joint Agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in skills development, research, public-sector applications, AI safety and evaluation, education, healthcare and other national priorities.

The partnership will focus on co-creating initiatives with Kenyan institutions, building local capacity, testing AI applications and scaling successful programmes in line with Kenyan law.

It also seeks to ensure frontier AI technologies are developed and applied in ways that reflect Kenya’s institutions, languages, development priorities and public interest, while strengthening the country’s capacity to participate in the evaluation and governance of emerging technologies.

The collaboration brings together Kenyan and Anthropic teams, with Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’Oei, Elizabeth Kelly and Ambassador Courtney O’Donnell among those acknowledged for their contribution to advancing the partnership.