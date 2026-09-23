ArtsFilm

‘Star Wars’ fans and art lovers line up for new Lucas museum

Star Wars superfans and art lovers alike descended on George Lucas's long-awaited Museum of Narrative Art for its grand opening Tuesday, lining up to experience the colossal structure that itself recalls a spaceship.

AFP
By AFP
3 Min Read

The Los Angeles museum built by the 82-year-old “Star Wars” franchise creator alongside his wife and business partner Mellody Hobson is intended to be a “people’s temple of art,” according to its creators.

The duo stood at the museum’s entrance as its first 100 visitors were invited in, shaking hands with each of them as they entered the biomorphic building.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

Eric Cheung, a dentist and realtor who arrived in a Star Wars X-wing pilot costume, a get-up featuring a bright orange jumpsuit and distinct combat helmet, like that worn by Luke Skywalker himself, said he was quick to become a museum member and even trained as a volunteer.

“Each art piece tells a story,” he told AFP of the museum’s intentions. “Everybody can look at the same thing, and then we can create different stories.”

The museum was built on what used to be a parking lot next to the University of Southern California, the filmmaker’s alma mater.

For Brenda Chambliss, a resident of the area in South Los Angeles for more than a decade, it “means everything” that Lucas put the museum in the neighbourhood.

Adidas, Puma family feud to be turned into TV series
Film director Martin Scorsese faces backlash for endorsing AI
Action movie star Chuck Norris dead at 86
“I was wrong,” President Ruto tells daughter Chepngetich

The area can carry a “stigma” tied to crime or poverty, she said, and the “breathtaking” building filled with art is a positive new attraction, not least for its surrounding park that’s open to the public without a ticket.

‘Help local artists’

At the entrance, visitors are greeted by the yellow Naboo N-1 starfighter from “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” (1999), but with more than 9,300 square meters of exhibition space, the offerings go far beyond the beloved saga.

Its more than 30 galleries feature works by artists including Banksy, Frida Kahlo, Jacob Lawrence, Charles White and Robert Colescott; comics by Winsor McCay, Jack Kirby and Frank Frazetta; and illustrations by Norman Rockwell, Jessie Willcox Smith and N.C. Wyeth.

“I really love that Lucas is using his platform to bring other artists together,” Sandi Granados told AFP in the gift shop, where she was purchasing a trippy, colourful print of a Darth Vader flanked by stormtroopers.

“It’s not just for him,” said the 30-year-old cosmetologist who works in the film industry. “He’s using his name to help local artists and big artists come together.”

Exclusive: Jenniffer Gatero talks film distribution following release of ‘Back to us’
Russian Embassy hosts dignitaries, diplomats for screening of festive film
Mathare documentary set to screen at Alliance on Monday
In Pictures: British Council Kenya hosts open day
‘The Polygamist’ counterfeits go on sale in Nairobi following show popularity
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Kenya calls for predictable investment in climate resilient primary healthcare
Next Article Autopsy shows Hayden Panettiere died from a drug overdose
- Advertisement -
Latest News
First Lady Rachel Ruto rallies global partners behind Kenya’s school meals drive
Local News NEWS
Kenya, Anthropic advance responsible AI collaboration
Technology Technology
President Ruto to deliver Kenya’s main address at UN General Assembly today
Local News NEWS
Autopsy shows Hayden Panettiere died from a drug overdose
Film Public Figures

You May also Like

EntertainmentFilm

Multichoice earns 31 nominations at the 2026 Kalasha awards

Culture

Kenya National Library Service to host African Book Fair in August

Film

‘Moana’ underperforms at Box Office falling below expectations

Film

NBO Film Festival returns this October determined to make ‘Cinema for Us’

Show More