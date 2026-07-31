PS Omollo rallies Kenyans to shape Beyond Vision 2030

Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Dr. Raymond Omollo has urged Kenyans to embrace President William Ruto’s call to shape a new long-term national development vision that will guide the country beyond Vision 2030 and secure prosperity for present and future generations.

Speaking at Ambassador Pamela Mboya Girls High School in Suba, Homa Bay County, Dr. Omollo said the National Conversation on Kenya’s Future Beyond Vision 2030, which will be formally launched on August 12, 2026, will give every Kenyan an opportunity to participate in defining the country’s next chapter.

He said the conversation would bring together young people, students, the elderly, professionals, political leaders, faith communities, the private sector and civil society to develop a people-driven national vision that transcends political and electoral cycles.

“We owe it to the current and future generations to have an honest conversation, safeguard the gains we have made and address the longstanding challenges that have held our country back since independence,” Dr. Omollo said.

The PS said President Ruto’s vision is to transform Kenya into a prosperous, high-income, industrialised and globally competitive nation while ensuring that no community, county or generation is left behind.

He noted that this commitment to inclusive development was already evident in reforms expanding access to National Identity Cards, healthcare and education, alongside investments in roads, modern markets and other essential infrastructure across the country.

“Development must never depend on how a community voted or where a citizen comes from. Every Kenyan must be treated equally, and every region must receive a fair share of national progress,” he said.

Dr. Omollo commended Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga and the county’s MPs, Senator, Woman Representative and MCAs for agreeing to work together to advance development and ensure the people of Homa Bay benefit fully from the Government’s transformation agenda.

He said political differences should not be allowed to undermine development gains, calling upon leaders to place the interests of citizens and the country above partisan considerations.

He challenged students to reciprocate the investment made by the Government, parents and communities by remaining disciplined, respecting their teachers and fellow learners, and working hard in their academic and extracurricular activities.

Dr. Omollo also commended the approximately 130 eligible students who recently registered for National Identity Cards through the Government’s school-based registration programme. He said the initiative would ensure learners leave school with the identification documents required to pursue further education, access opportunities and participate fully in national development.

The PS reaffirmed the Government’s commitment to taking registration services closer to citizens, operationalising new administrative units and deploying chiefs and assistant chiefs to strengthen grassroots service delivery, security coordination and access to Government programmes.

Present were Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang’, Members of the County Assembly and other national and county leaders.