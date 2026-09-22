Kenya calls for predictable investment in climate resilient primary healthcare

Kenya has called for long-term, predictable investment in climate-resilient Primary Health Care (PHC) to protect communities from the growing health impacts of climate change.

Speaking at the UNGA-81 Amref Health Africa Roundtable, Principal Secretary, State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, highlighted priorities including resilient PHC infrastructure, climate-informed surveillance and early warning systems, stronger community health systems and increased access to climate finance.

The roundtable brought together Amref Health Africa, SEED, World Bank, Gates Foundation, Africa CDC and representatives from Kenya, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone and other countries to discuss financing and scaling climate-resilient health solutions.

The discussions underscored the need for stronger partnerships and innovative financing to scale climate-resilient PHC and ensure health systems are better prepared to respond to the impacts of climate change.