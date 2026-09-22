County NewsNEWS

Kenya calls for predictable investment in climate resilient primary healthcare

KBC Digital
By KBC Digital
1 Min Read

Kenya has called for long-term, predictable investment in climate-resilient Primary Health Care (PHC) to protect communities from the growing health impacts of climate change.

Speaking at the UNGA-81 Amref Health Africa Roundtable, Principal Secretary, State Department for Public Health and Professional Standards, Mary Muthoni, highlighted priorities including resilient PHC infrastructure, climate-informed surveillance and early warning systems, stronger community health systems and increased access to climate finance.

- Advertisement -
kbcplus.co.ke #worldcupikokbc

The roundtable brought together Amref Health Africa, SEED, World Bank, Gates Foundation, Africa CDC and representatives from Kenya, Ethiopia, Sierra Leone and other countries to discuss financing and scaling climate-resilient health solutions.

The discussions underscored the need for stronger partnerships and innovative financing to scale climate-resilient PHC and ensure health systems are better prepared to respond to the impacts of climate change.

 

 

UDA postpones grassroots elections to 14th March
DP Gachagua: Safeguard young people, they are the future
Missing woman in Ksh17B oil import deal appears in court
Kwale launches tree planting campaign to mitigate climate change
Liberia election: Joseph Boakai on track to defeat incumbent President
State to tighten oversight in boda boda sector, says Murkomen
Ruto launches Coast tour with issuance of 33,000 title deeds
New National Heroes Council sworn into office
Book of Xi’s discourses on Chinese modernization published in French
TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article NACADA shuts down two rehabilitation facilities in Murang’a over gross violations
- Advertisement -
Latest News
NACADA shuts down two rehabilitation facilities in Murang’a over gross violations
County News Health
Kenya, Solomon Islands establish diplomatic relations
Africa Local News
Ruto calls for technology driven growth in Africa at UN General Assembly
Local News More
Asian gaming giant 747Live extends to Kenya
e-Sport and Gaming Sports

You May also Like

County NewsNEWS

Back to class: Teen mothers in Kibra get second chance at education

County News

Githurai traders in uproar over allocations at new market

Local NewsNEWS

Budget Committee endorses Ksh 7,000 monthly stipend for village elders 

County NewsNEWS

AU Panel and Mediator Gnassingbé push for dialogue to advance peace

Show More