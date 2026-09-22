Kenya, Solomon Islands establish diplomatic relations

Kenya and Solomon Islands have established diplomatic ties opening a new chapter of cooperation between the two countries.

The agreement was formalised through signing of a Joint Communiqué by Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and counterpart, Rick Nelson Houenipwela, Minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of the Solomon Islands.

Speaking after signing the pact, Mudavadi said Kenya is building new friendships across the world and expanding the reach of diplomacy.

He noted that the move has opened a new chapter for Kenya and the Pacific to explore cooperation in trade, the blue economy, climate action, and skills and knowledge exchange.

“The new diplomatic ties provide a framework for the two countries to explore cooperation in trade, the blue economy, climate action, and skills and knowledge exchange,” said CS Mudavadi.

According to Mudavadi, the partnership is expected to strengthen Kenya’s engagement in the Pacific and create opportunities for collaboration on global issues of mutual interest.

Similarly, he highlighted that the agreement could open new markets, networks and opportunities for Kenyans, particularly young people and entrepreneurs, as Kenya expands its diplomatic and economic partnerships around the world.

“For Kenyans, particularly our young people and entrepreneurs, every new international connection has the potential to open new markets, networks and opportunities,” Mudavadi said.