e-Sport and GamingSports

Asian gaming giant 747Live extends to Kenya

The platform offers an extensive range of betting markets, including football, rugby, and international leagues, along with live in-play betting.

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
2 Min Read

Kenyan sports fans have a new home for the action after 747Live, a renowned sportsbook operator recognized across Asian gaming markets, officially launched in Kenya.

For Kenyan punters, selecting a platform to play on involves more than just considering the odds; it’s about finding a trustworthy service.

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Known for its international-standard sports betting, casino gaming, and eSports, the platform also offers local players a level of operational maturity, security, and fair-play standards that are difficult to replicate.

With instant payouts, backed by extensive market experience from years of managing sportsbook and casino operations across various regions, resulting in a more refined and dependable product.

Designed to accommodate growth, the infrastructure that supports international markets now efficiently manages Kenyan traffic, updates odds, and facilitates live betting without the delays or downtime that smaller operators often face.

The platform offers an extensive range of betting markets, including football, rugby, and international leagues, along with live in-play betting.

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Users can enjoy slots, live casino games, and competitive gaming through a single account, which includes welcome bonuses and ongoing promotions for active participants.

With a mobile-first design, it ensures quick and smooth access from any device, operating under a secure, licensed model where the protection of player funds and data is a fundamental priority.

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