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Kenya, China sign four MoUs on trade, agriculture

Prudence Wanza
By Prudence Wanza
2 Min Read

Kenya and China have signed four memoranda of understanding (MoUs), further deepening bilateral ties between the two countries.

The agreements include an Early Harvest Arrangement on economic partnership, as well as cooperation in agriculture, livestock, and trade.

The signing follows talks held between President William Ruto and China’s Vice President Han Zheng at State House, Nairobi.

In a statement on X, President Ruto said Kenya and China enjoy cordial diplomatic relations anchored on shared interests.

He noted that the Framework Agreement on Economic Partnership for Shared Development will expand access for Kenyan products to the Chinese market under duty-free, quota-free status starting in May.

President Ruto further stated that ongoing cooperation in infrastructure between the two countries is delivering key projects, including the recently launched extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Narok to Kisumu and Malaba.

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“Our cooperation in infrastructure development, under the public-private partnership framework, is delivering key projects, including the extension of the Standard Gauge Railway from Narok to Kisumu and Malaba, and the Rironi-Mau Summit highway,” said Ruto.

He added that both countries are also enhancing collaboration in digital innovation, intelligent transport systems, green energy, manufacturing, healthcare, and education, with the goal of delivering tangible benefits to citizens.

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