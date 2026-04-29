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Kenya concludes its deployment to Haiti

Collins Anampiu
By Collins Anampiu
1 Min Read
Over the course of the Mission, 730 Kenyan officers served in the country.

Kenya has officially concluded its deployment to Haiti.

The final contingent of 150 National Police Service officers returned home last evening, successfully winding down the Kenya-led Multinational Security Support (MSS) mission.

The officers were received at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport by Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, the Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja, the Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and Director-General of the United Nations Office at Vienna, Monica Juma, alongside Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Abraham Sing’oei.

The IG had earlier traveled for high-level engagements with Haitian authorities.

The arrival comes after CS Murkomen presided over the final draw-down of Kenya’s contingent to Haiti as the mission officially transitioned to the Gang Suppression Force (GSF).

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