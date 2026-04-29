Interviews for the position of Supreme Court Judge enter day two

Justice Francis Tuiyott and Justice Mohamed Warsame are set to appear before the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) selection panel today (Wednesday).

The interviews saw former Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) Chairperson Anne Waceke Makori, Justice Joseph Kiplagat Sergon, Appellate Court Judge Kipchumba Katwa Kigen face the Justice Martha Koome-led team to find a replacement for the late Justice Mohamed Khadhar Ibrahim who passed away in December 2025.

Former IPOA Chair Anne Waceke Makori was the first candidate to appear before the JSC selection panel.

She was tasked to explain instances when the Supreme Court would act as the first appellate court and on her achievements at the helm of IPOA.

When Court of Appeal Judge Katwa Kigen appeared before the panel, Commissioner Fatuma Sichale probed his close ties with President William Ruto.

Appearing uneasy with the line of questioning Kigen argued that focusing on a single past client would be unfair and disadvantage him compared to other judicial candidates.

They are the last two candidates to be interviewed before the Justice Martha Koome led team retires to make their Judgment in a week’s time.

Five candidates were shortlisted for the interviews with Tuesday witnessing three candidates defend their suitability.

More to follow…