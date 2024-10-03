Kenya condemns attack on UAE mission in Sudan

Sudan's foreign ministry denounced what it called "false allegations" by the UAE.

Kenya has condemned the attack on the residence of the Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates in the Sudanese capital, Khartoum.

The Ministry of Foreign and Diaspora Affairs termed the Sunday attack unacceptable as it undermines mutual respect and co-existence.

“The attack on diplomatic premises is an unacceptable act of aggression and a violation of all the fundamental principles of international law, particularly on the absolute inviolability of diplomatic premises and assets as espoused in the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations of 1961”

“The Sunday attack grossly undermines the principle of mutual respect and co-existence among nations” the Ministry stated.

Consequently, Kenya is urging the warring parties to exercise restraint and give diplomacy a chance to restore peace, security and stability for the great people of Sudan, and the Horn of Africa.

The Sudanese army has since rejected the accusations blaming instead the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

These “shameful and cowardly acts” are being carried out by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), the Sudanese army said in a statement.

The army has repeatedly accused the UAE of providing weapons and support to the RSF.