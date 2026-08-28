AthleticsSports

Kenya emerge overall champions of the ANOCA Zone V Youth Games

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

Kenya claimed the overall title of the ANOCA Zone V Youth Games, which drew to a close on Thursday at the Kenyatta University grounds.

Kenya won both boys’ and girls’ titles in the multi-sport event, with the boys bagging 26 medals, of which 12 were gold, 10 silver, and 4 bronze, while the girls also finished top with 24 medals: 9 gold, 11 silver, and 4 bronze.

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Kenya claimed the top spot overall by amassing a total of 50 medals: 21 gold, 21 silver, and 8 bronze.

Uganda finished 2nd overall with 6 gold, 7 silver, and 10 bronze medals, ahead of 3rd-placed Ethiopia, which had 10 medals: 5 gold, 3 silver, and 2 bronze.

Rwanda was 4th with 2 gold, 1 silver, and 6 bronze medals, while South Sudan rounded out the top five positions with 1 gold, 2 silver, and 1 bronze.

The championship, which served as preparation for the month-long Youth Olympics set to be staged in Dakar, Senegal, later this year, brought together over 1,400 youths from the Zone V region.

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