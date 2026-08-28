Ruto: Politically sponsored violence has no place in Kenya’s democracy

President William Ruto has warned that politically sponsored violence will not be tolerated, directing security agencies to take firm, lawful and impartial action against those who finance, organise, incite or perpetrate electoral violence.

Speaking Friday when he presided over the groundbreaking Ceremony for the Modernization of the National Police College, Main Campus Kiganjo Project, Nyeri County the President noted that no politician is entitled to a private militia.

He directed security agencies not to target the individuals caught carrying out acts of violence alone, but also pursue those who recruit, transport and finance them.

“Do not arrest only the young person holding a weapon while allowing the person who recruited, transported, and paid him to escape responsibility. No politician is entitled to a private militia,” Ruto said.

President Ruto said no candidate has the right to intimidate citizens nor is there a political objective that can justify violence adding that the constitution protects the right of every person.

“Article 37 of our Constitution protects the right of every person, peaceably and unarmed, to assemble, demonstrate, picket and present petitions to public authorities. That right must be respected and protected,” noted Ruto.

Additionally, the President cautioned that the Constitution does not protect arson, looting, assault, intimidation, or the destruction of public and private property saying the responsibility of the police is to distinguish between peaceful democratic participation and criminal conduct.

“You must neither criminalise legitimate dissent nor excuse violence committed under the cover of politics,” He said.

President William Ruto has challenged police officers to uphold security while protecting the rights and freedoms of Kenyans, as the country prepares for the next General Election.

“Political competition must be a contest of ideas, policies, and leadership not a contest of hired gangs, intimidation, and ethnic mobilisation. The people must decide, freely and peacefully, who will lead them,” he said.