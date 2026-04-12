FootballSports

Ruto breaks ground for construction of a Ksh 1 billion Gusii stadium

Dismas Otuke
By Dismas Otuke
1 Min Read

President William Ruto on Sunday evening launched the KSh 1 billion upgrading of the Gusii stadium in Kisii County.

The stadium, which is home to the Premier League side Shabana FC, will host 14,000 spectators once completed within 9 months.

Ruto further pledged KSh 20 million to Shabana FC, which they will use to secure an alternative venue for their home matches for the period the stadium will be under construction.

The president also donated a new bus to the club.

Ruto will tour Nyamira and Kisii counties in his four-day development tour of the region.

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