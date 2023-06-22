Kenya FIA rally drivers confident ahead of Safari rally Vroom

Safari rally defending champion and series leader Kalle Ronaperra from Finland led yesterday’s 5.4-kilometer shakedown in Loldia,followed by Ott Tanak and Sebastien Ogier in 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.

Kenyan FIA rally stars McRae Kimathi, Hamza Anwar, and Jeremiah Wahome are full of confidence ahead of this year’s WRC Safari Rally, to be flagged off today, June 22, 2023, at Uhuru Park in Nairobi.

Having been part of the program for the single-car (Ford Fiesta Rally3) category of WRC3, the trio will be looking to conquer the challenging Naivasha route course, which will be headlined by Priority 1 World Rally Teams and WRC2 Rally Two (the former Rally5 marques) entrants.

Speaking after yesterday’s shakedown, Hamza Anwar said: “Once again, as a team, we are delighted to participate in this big stage rally event. It’s an amazing milestone. For three years, we have partnered with Safaricom on this project and have grown immensely as a team. My car is in good condition, and I hope to give it my best. We promise to make Kenyans proud by posting a 1-2-3 podium clean sweep in Rally3.”

As part of Safaricom’s sustainability agenda, the telco and rally stars also participated in a tree-planting initiative held yesterday at the Wildlife Research & Training Institute to mark the 70th anniversary of Safari Rally, with 7,000 trees planted so far.

This is the third year in a row that the FIA youngsters will be participating in the WRC Safari Rally after successfully taking part in the last two events. Last year, Jeremiah Wahome and Mc Rae Kimathi finished in second and third positions, respectively, under the WRC 3 category and in 30th and 32nd positions overall.

Kenya will also be represented by four lady drivers led by KBC’s veteran New anchor, Pauline Sheghu, who is sponsored by the state broadcaster.

Safari rally defending champion and series leader Kalle Ronaperra from Finland led yesterday’s 5.4-kilometer shakedown in Loldia,followed by Ott Tanak and Sebastien Ogier in 2nd and 3rd positions, respectively.