The Summit of the 5th Mid-Year Coordination meeting between the African Union and the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and Regional Mechanisms (RMs) is set to held today (Sunday) in Gigiri, Nairobi.

The 5th MYCM which brings together the African Union, Regional Economic Communities, Regional Mechanisms and Member States will start at 10:30AM.

It has been convened under the theme “Accelerating of African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Implementation.”

Over 12 Heads of State and Government are expected to attend the summit, with a majority having flown into Nairobi Saturday evening.

Speaking while he oversaw the final preparatory processes of the Summit that will be held during the summit, Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua exhumed confidence of holding a successful summit saying, “I’m confident that the Summit of the 5th Mid-Year Coordination meeting between the African Union and the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) and Regional Mechanisms (RMs) will be a success.”

The MYCM was conceptualized in 2017 as the principal forum for the AU, RECs, RMs and member states to align their work and coordinate the implementation of the continental integration agenda, replacing the June/July summits.

The Mid-Year Coordination Meeting was established to do a number of things that include: Assessing the status of continental integration and coordinate efforts to accelerate the integration process.

Similarly MYCM is tasked with coordinating the implementation of a clear division of labour and effective collaboration between the Union, RECs, RMs and Member States, in line with the principle of subsidiarity, complementarity and comparative advantage.

As well as coordinating and harmonizing AU and REC policies with a view to accelerating Africa’s integration process.

Additionally to identify areas of cooperation and establish mechanisms for regional, continental and global cooperation in each sector or sub-sector.