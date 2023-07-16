Mombasa Luo Council of Elders Chairman Obara calls for unity

The Mombasa Luo Council of Elders Chairman Obara Kings has called for unity of the Luo community living and working in Mombasa.

He said that by speaking in one voice, the community will be able to push for opportunities and development of the community not only at the county government but also at the national government level.

Obara was recently elected National Deputy Secretary General of the Luo Council of Elders and also elevated to the position of deputy secretary general of the East and Central African Luo Council of Elders in charge of diaspora affairs.

“Mombasa people especially the Luo community are lucky to have me as their elder, I want to thank them for their continued support over the years. I kindly implore to them that we remain united so that we can continue pushing for more development for our people,” said Obara.

He was speaking at the Moi International Airport in Mombasa where he received a heroic welcome organized by fellow council members in conjunction with the Mombasa County Government.

The Luo community is perceived to be the third largest voting block in Mombasa behind the Mijikenda and Kamba respectively.

Obara said that his new role will entail traversing the country and continent to seek support from community members in the diaspora for development.

“I will ensure that our people living and working in different parts of the continent are united,” said Obara.

He at the same time thanked Governor Abdullswamad Nassir for the continued support pledging to continue rallying the community behind Nassir.

Speaking on behalf of Governor Nassir, the Mombasa county chief officer Public Health Pauline Oginga said that the governor was committed to see that he works closely with all communities living in Mombasa.

She appealed to all community members in Mombasa to rally behind Obara and accord him all the support he needs to make his work easier.

“This is a precious opportunity for us, we are privileged and I appeal to all the Luos in Mombasa to embrace, accept and to support him (Obara) because he is now looking at a wider scope. Let us accord him all the necessary support that he needs,” said Oginga.

“We need to come together so that we can chat our way forward and make Mzee Obara’s work much easier because when we pull apart we will give him a very difficult task,” she added.

Her sentiments were echoed by Mombasa businessman-cum-politician Duncan Omuko alias Kogalo who urged his fellow countrymen in Mombasa to give mzee Obara the best working atmosphere to push for the community interests.

“We are happy for the elevation given upon mzee Obara,I want to urge our community to give him the best atmosphere to ensure that whatever they will need from him is achieved,” said Kogalo.