Kenya Kwanza, Azimio talks kick-off at Bomas

President William Ruto led Kenya Kwanza and Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance on Wednesday commenced dialogue talks at the Bomas Of Kenya.

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka (Azimio) and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire (Kenya Kwanza) chaired the second attempt meeting after the initial one failed prompting the two sides to name a new 10-member joint committee.

In a statement, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka appealed to both parties to commit and put the interests of Kenyans first. Kalonzo reiterated Azimio’s stance that the dialogue talks were not party issues.

He assured citizens that the Raila Odinga led party shall niot negotiate for any form of power sharing with Kenya Kwanza or put any personal interests ahead of the interest of the people.

“As a coalition, we are committed to the search for justice, unity, peace and prosperity for our country, in accordance with the ethos, values, principles and provisions of our Constitution,” he said.

Kalonzo also committed to negotiate in good faith and seek justice for all Kenyans, seek solutions that address interests of Kenyans, ensure respect for the Constitution and regularly and honestly update Kenyans on the developments throughout the process.

Other members in the Azimio team include; National Assembly Minority Leader Opiyo Wandayi, Democratic Action Party (DAP) leader, Eugene Wamalwa, Nyamira Senator Okongo Omogeni and Malindi MP Amina Mnyazi.

On the other hand, Kenya Kwanza team comprises of National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire, Bungoma Woman Rep Catherine Wambilianga and East Africa Legislative Assembly member Hassan Omar.